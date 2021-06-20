-$1.35 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.