-$1.35 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.83). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

