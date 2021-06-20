$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

WSO opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

