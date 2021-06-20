$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.17.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.