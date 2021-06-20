$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

