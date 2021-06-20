$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $162.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

