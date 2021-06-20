$100.56 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $100.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the lowest is $91.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.