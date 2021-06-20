11,098 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock worth $279,784,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

