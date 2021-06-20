$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $65.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 405,724 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

