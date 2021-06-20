$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report $15.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.10 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XONE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

