$161.92 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Paylocity reported sales of $130.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $629.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $770.97 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

PCTY stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 160.36, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

