$17.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report $17.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $17.90 million. OptiNose posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

