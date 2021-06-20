1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.24 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00009246 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $559.90 million and $116.07 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,722,335 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

