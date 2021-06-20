$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

