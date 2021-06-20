$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DVA stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

