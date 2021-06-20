$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.02 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.