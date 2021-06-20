$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

