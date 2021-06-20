$202.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report sales of $202.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.70 million and the highest is $203.10 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $894.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

DT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dynatrace by 154.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

