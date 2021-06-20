$204.04 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $204.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $199.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $975.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several research analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 319,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

