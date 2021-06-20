$206.87 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $206.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $883.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.33 million to $900.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

