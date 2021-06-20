21,920 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $128.69. 3,144,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

