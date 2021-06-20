$225.03 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $225.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.73 million and the highest is $231.35 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $927.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

