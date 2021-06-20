$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Shares of AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $140.79 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

