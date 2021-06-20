$317.42 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $317.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.20 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $167.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 55.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

