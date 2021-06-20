$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,087.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $124.41 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $148.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%.

REPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

