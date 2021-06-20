37,262 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 209,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,912 shares of company stock worth $17,186,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

