$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.05. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.