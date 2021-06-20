$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $41.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.94 billion to $41.42 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

