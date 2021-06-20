$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $415.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.03 million to $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.95.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

