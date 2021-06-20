$454.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $454.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.09 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

