$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $9.73 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.18 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

