$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $53.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.