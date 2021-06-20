$60.14 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $60.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29,970%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $118.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

