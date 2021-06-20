$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

