$835.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce sales of $835.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.42 million and the highest is $898.90 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

PATK opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

