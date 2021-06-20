8PAY (8PAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,765.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $388,590.03 and approximately $12,765.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.