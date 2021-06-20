$964.42 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $964.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $945.64 million to $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $460.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $462.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

