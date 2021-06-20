990,000 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 68.28% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

JSCP stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.