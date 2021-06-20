A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of A. O. Smith worth $49,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.