Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Abiomed worth $246,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $318.57 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.39 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

