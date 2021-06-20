Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $299,142.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $299,142.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

