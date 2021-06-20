Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0284

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $910,846.95 and approximately $14,559.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,113,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.