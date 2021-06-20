Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

GOLF opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

