Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $252,641.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.94 million and $252,641.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,672.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,259.80 or 0.06334786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.03 or 0.01564314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00437233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00143606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.28 or 0.00740849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00428425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00369293 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.