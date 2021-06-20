Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4,976.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00023739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00753444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083608 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

