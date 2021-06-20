Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 135,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

