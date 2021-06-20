Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Hold Rating at Guggenheim

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

