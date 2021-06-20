AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $58,198.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

