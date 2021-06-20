Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Cap of $10.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,168.53 or 0.06201758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01547551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00433051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00745623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00427817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00365691 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

