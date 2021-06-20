Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.06 million and the highest is $531.39 million. Air Lease posted sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.39 on Friday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

