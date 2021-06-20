Akash Network Market Cap Achieves $195.23 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $1.48 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 142,882,012 coins and its circulating supply is 64,766,637 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

